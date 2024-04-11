A much-loved member of the Whites dressing room, Dallas has been forced to hang up his boots at the age of 32 due to damage to his knee. He last played in April 2022, when he sustained the injury in a game against Manchester City.

Social media has been flooded with tributes since the announcement, with his former Leeds teammates Kalvin Phillips and Pablo Hernandez among those to have offered warm words.

Dallas’ close friend, Whites captain Liam Cooper, also issued a heartfelt message via X following his retirement. Cooper said: “My best pal! Thank you. What a player but what an even better person. Life can be seriously cruel at times.

"Just know the same fight you had to get back fit is the same fight that will make you successful in whatever is next. We love ya pal and will always be here for ya. LEGEND!”

The Northern Ireland international was given the opportunity to tell his teammates in person. The squad gathered before manager Daniel Farke, who then introduced Dallas.

He took the opportunity to thank the squad for helping him through tough times, before expressing gratitude towards Farke and his staff, as well as the medical team.