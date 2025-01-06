Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has outlined his intention to speak to former Hull City and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly about his future.

Following the expiry of his one-year deal at Hull, Connolly was recruited by Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland in the summer.

However, the switch has not reignited his career in the way he will have hoped. The Republic of Ireland-capped attacker has made just two starts in the Championship, with his other eight league outings coming from the bench.

With the January transfer window now open, talks are set to be held regarding Connolly’s future at the Stadium of Light.

Aaron Connolly has made just two league starts for Sunderland this season. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said: "We spoke a lot with Aaron. Eli [Mayenda] started well and then was injured. After Wilson [Isidor] was very good and they built momentum. When you have this momentum you have to trust the players.

“If I change every time it doesn't make sense. For Aaron, he's still a good player and teammate but he has to wait.

"We'll see [what the future holds]. It's still important we have this discussion and conversation with him this month and we'll look to build the best pathway for our players.

“Sometimes it's not your story. We don't know at the moment what will be the outcome, we'll have this conversation."

Brighton & Hove Albion gave Connolly his senior breakthrough but the attacker was unable to become a Seagulls regular.

While on the fringes of the Brighton team, he was loaned to Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Venezia and Hull.

A permanent move to Hull materialised but he was among those released by the Tigers at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He has since spoken candidly about his struggles with alcohol addition during his time at Hull. In October, he said: "I had one of my best seasons last season at Hull but off the pitch my life was a mess.

"The manager at Hull [Liam Rosenior], to be fair, always looked after me and tried to help but it just got to a point where, it wasn't that life wasn't worth living, it wasn't a big dramatic thing, it was just my life was so unmanageable and I couldn't control what I would do or my alcohol.

"It just got to a point where I needed to go to a treatment clinic and I spent a month there in the summer.