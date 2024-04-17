The Black Cats have endured a difficult campaign, during which they have axed two head coaches and failed to build on progress made last season. Tony Mowbray was the first to lose his job, before his successor Michael Beale was dismissed.

Mike Dodds is now at the helm on an interim basis but Sunderland have remained stranded in mid-table obscurity, comfortably clear of the relegation zone but distant from the promotion-chasing pack.

Sunderland occupy 13th in the table, an underwhelming position considering they were battling it out in the play-offs last season under Mowbray.

This summer, therefore, is an incredibly important one for the club. Sunderland are a club with undeniable potential, although many have failed to unlock it over the last decade.

With the end of the season approaching, here are the Readwrite favourites to become Sunderland’s next permanent head coach.