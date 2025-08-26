Is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Carabao Cup clash

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:05 BST
Huddersfield Town are set to visit Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Terriers pulled off an upset in the first round, advancing at the expense of newly-relegated Championship outfit Leicester City.

Their reward for the win was a trip to the Stadium of Light to face a newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

There have been plenty of positive signs in the early stages of Lee Grant’s reign as Terriers boss and another cup upset would be another feather in his cap.

The fixture will see one of Huddersfield’s summer signings, versatile wideman Lynden Gooch, come up against one of his former clubs.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Huddersfield prepare to lock horns with Sunderland.

Sunderland are set to host Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.placeholder image
Sunderland are set to host Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

When is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, August 26).

Is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town on TV?

Yes - supporters can select the fixture as an alternative broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?

Supporters can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Huddersfield Town knocked Leicester City out of the Carabao Cup in the first round.placeholder image
Huddersfield Town knocked Leicester City out of the Carabao Cup in the first round. | George Wood/Getty Images

Team news

Fans will have to wait for the announcement of the starting XIs but Grant has indicated there will be changes to his Huddersfield side.

He said: "What we've seen from playing Leicester is that we can trust this whole group and there's lots of guys who have deserved the opportunity to experience playing against a Premier League side with top payers in an unbelievable environment, a wonderful stadium.

"We're going to make changes but on my first day with the group we talked about the importance of these cup competitions and I'm so glad the club have taken that on board. Leicester showed that."

