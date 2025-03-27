International football has placed England’s second tier on pause but there is a mouthwatering selection of fixtures scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Leeds endured the frustration of a draw at Queens Park Rangers before the break and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Swansea City to Elland Road.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, face a daunting battle with a Coventry City side revitalised by Premier League legend Frank Lampard. On the blue side of the Steel City, Sheffield Wednesday are due to make the journey to Wales to face Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough still have play-off ambitions and will host Oxford United, a side looking to avoid an immediate return to League One. Hull City and Luton Town are also battling for survival and will lock horns in a lunchtime encounter on Saturday (March 29).

Watford will host Plymouth Argyle, Burnley will take on Bristol City and Norwich City are set to welcome West Bromwich Albion to Carrow Road. Portsmouth will square off with Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers are due to visit Stoke City and there will be a clash between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the Championship’s return, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.