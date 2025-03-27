Supercomputer forecasts Championship table with Leeds United, Burnley & Sheffield United twists and Middlesbrough & Sheffield Wednesday verdicts

The likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United will resume their hunt for promotion from the Championship this weekend.

International football has placed England’s second tier on pause but there is a mouthwatering selection of fixtures scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Leeds endured the frustration of a draw at Queens Park Rangers before the break and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Swansea City to Elland Road.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, face a daunting battle with a Coventry City side revitalised by Premier League legend Frank Lampard. On the blue side of the Steel City, Sheffield Wednesday are due to make the journey to Wales to face Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough still have play-off ambitions and will host Oxford United, a side looking to avoid an immediate return to League One. Hull City and Luton Town are also battling for survival and will lock horns in a lunchtime encounter on Saturday (March 29).

Watford will host Plymouth Argyle, Burnley will take on Bristol City and Norwich City are set to welcome West Bromwich Albion to Carrow Road. Portsmouth will square off with Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers are due to visit Stoke City and there will be a clash between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the Championship’s return, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Predicted points: 39

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 39 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Luton Town

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Predicted points: 47

4. 22. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 47 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

