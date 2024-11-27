Chelsea legend 'agrees deal' to take charge of Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship rivals
Coventry have been on the hunt for a new manager since they sent shockwaves through the pyramid by axing Mark Robins.
He had overseen a spectacular rise from League Two to the Championship, but paid the price for a sluggish start to the campaign.
Lampard was among the names immediately circulated as a potential successor and he appears to be closing in on the job.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the 46-year-old has agreed a deal to take charge of the 17th-placed Championship outfit.
An appointment would mark a return to management for Lampard, who has been away from the dugout since the end of his spell as Chelsea’s caretaker manager last year.
He first stepped into management with Derby County in 2018, leading the Rams into the Championship play-off final in his first term.
Chelsea came calling in the summer of 2019 but his Stamford Bridge tenure did not quite work out, nor did a subsequent stint at Everton.
He returned to Chelsea for a spell as interim boss in the dying embers of the 2022/23 season, but oversaw a dip in form.
