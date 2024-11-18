Supercomputer forecasts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Notts County, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers

Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:26 GMT
It may have been a weekend impacted by the international break but the likes of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town were still in action.

League Two is not a division packed with international players, therefore the vast majority of fixtures went ahead as scheduled. Harrogate were among the clubs pleased their game went ahead, as they pulled off an upset by defeating promotion-chasing Chesterfield.

James Berry had cancelled out Toby Sims’ opener but Dean Cornelius struck late on to secure a victory for Simon Weaver’s men. They were the only Yorkshire side to claim victory in the fourth tier, as Bradford and Doncaster had to settle for 1-1 draws.

The Bantams shared the spoils with Colchester United away from home, while Doncaster were held by Salford City on home turf. Newport County and Grimsby Town could not be separated either, nor could Accrington Stanley and Swindon Town or Bromley and Carlisle United.

Crewe Alexandra dented Notts County’s hopes of escaping League Two with a 2-0 win, while Barrow fell to a 3-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon. MK Dons edged out Cheltenham Town in a five-goal thriller and Darren Moore’s Port Vale edged past Morecambe.

Following the latest round of games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

Predicted points: 22

2. 24. Morecambe

Predicted points: 22 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Predicted points: 26

3. 23. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 26 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points: 34

4. 22. Swindon Town

Predicted points: 34 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

