League Two is not a division packed with international players, therefore the vast majority of fixtures went ahead as scheduled. Harrogate were among the clubs pleased their game went ahead, as they pulled off an upset by defeating promotion-chasing Chesterfield.

James Berry had cancelled out Toby Sims’ opener but Dean Cornelius struck late on to secure a victory for Simon Weaver’s men. They were the only Yorkshire side to claim victory in the fourth tier, as Bradford and Doncaster had to settle for 1-1 draws.

The Bantams shared the spoils with Colchester United away from home, while Doncaster were held by Salford City on home turf. Newport County and Grimsby Town could not be separated either, nor could Accrington Stanley and Swindon Town or Bromley and Carlisle United.

Crewe Alexandra dented Notts County’s hopes of escaping League Two with a 2-0 win, while Barrow fell to a 3-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon. MK Dons edged out Cheltenham Town in a five-goal thriller and Darren Moore’s Port Vale edged past Morecambe.

Following the latest round of games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.