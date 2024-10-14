While there may have been more confidence in some than others, the trio were among the clubs being tipped to be in the promotion race in 2025. However, none currently sit in the top six.

Huddersfield sit ninth, having won five and lost five from their opening 10 games. Barnsley are level on points with the Terriers but sit 11th with an inferior goal difference.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have found life back in League One difficult. There has been some improvement in recent weeks but the Millers occupy 15th place in the table after 11 games.

They were one of just four sides in action at the weekend due to the schedule disruption caused by international call-ups. They shared the spoils with Peterborough United in a six-goal thriller, drawing 3-3.

Following the latest fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.