Even just a month ago, few would have forecasted either club would be in the position they are in with one game left to go. Bradford have endured a frustrating campaign, dogged by dissatisfaction in the stands and lacklustre displays on the pitch.

However, a late resurgence under Graham Alexander has given the Bantams a chance of landing a spot in the dramatic end-of-season showcase. Doncaster, on the other hand, have stunned the division with a remarkable rise up the table.

The injury-plagued Rovers have spent the majority of the campaign in the bottom half, but an easing of their fitness crisis has led to a dramatic upturn in form.

Grant McCann’s side have won each of their last 10 league fixtures, gathering more momentum than any of their League Two counterparts are finishing the season with.

However, heartbreak remains a possibility for both Bradford and Doncaster this weekend. Ahead of a huge round of fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.