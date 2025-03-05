Graham Alexander’s Bantams are in a rich vein of form and recorded their ninth consecutive home league win as they defeated Cheltenham Town 3-0. It was a result that took Bradford to within two points of league leaders Walsall, who dropped two points away at Carlisle United.

Doncaster, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss on the road against Bromley. The club are still in the top three, but Notts County are just three points behind with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley saw off Milton Keynes Dons and Colchester United edged past Chesterfield. Crewe Alexandra were comprehensively beaten by Fleetwood Town, Morecambe clinched three points at AFC Wimbledon’s expense and Newport County eased past Gillingham.

Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers shared the spoils at Blundell Park, and Port Vale and Harrogate Town were also unable to be separated. Swindon Town hosted Salford City and played out a 2-2 draw.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.