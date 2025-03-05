Supercomputer forecasts League Two table with Bradford City, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers had contrasting evenings in the League Two promotion race last night (March 4)

Graham Alexander’s Bantams are in a rich vein of form and recorded their ninth consecutive home league win as they defeated Cheltenham Town 3-0. It was a result that took Bradford to within two points of league leaders Walsall, who dropped two points away at Carlisle United.

Doncaster, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss on the road against Bromley. The club are still in the top three, but Notts County are just three points behind with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley saw off Milton Keynes Dons and Colchester United edged past Chesterfield. Crewe Alexandra were comprehensively beaten by Fleetwood Town, Morecambe clinched three points at AFC Wimbledon’s expense and Newport County eased past Gillingham.

Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers shared the spoils at Blundell Park, and Port Vale and Harrogate Town were also unable to be separated. Swindon Town hosted Salford City and played out a 2-2 draw.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the final League Two table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the final League Two table will look. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Expected points: 40.4

2. 24. Carlisle United

Expected points: 40.4 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Expected points: 40.55

3. 23. Tranmere Rovers

Expected points: 40.55 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Expected points: 41.18

4. 22. Morecambe

Expected points: 41.18 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

