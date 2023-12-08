A new supercomputer prediction has forecasted shock Championship finishes for Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and more.

The second tier of English football is notoriously unpredictable and throws up surprises year after year. This season has already been full of shocks, even if some rises and falls have been somewhat predictable.

Ahead of the next round of Championship fixtures, every club is level on 19 games played. That means the season is approaching its halfway point and it is at this stage of the season that final table predictions begin to circulate.

There are intense battles involving Yorkshire clubs at both the top and bottom of the table. Near the summit, Leeds are trying to catch the campaign’s early pace-setters Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Hull and Middlesbrough are both looking to break into the top six, while Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are simply trying to keep their heads above water.

The BonusCodeBets supercomputer has been deployed to develop a predicted final Championship table – and here is what it looks like.