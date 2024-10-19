In a fixture that pitted promotion hopefuls against each other, the Whites were the superior side and clinched three points with goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph.

It allowed Daniel Farke’s side to leapfrog the Blades, but did not propel them above Sunderland. The Black Cats will be in action tomorrow (October 20), when they take on Hull City.

Burnley ended Saturday at the top of the tree, overtaking Leeds, Sheffield United and Sunderland with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Jaidon Anthony notched the opener before the win was wrapped up by Josh Brownhill.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough failed to make the most of their chances and fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City. Luton Town swept rivals Watford aside, Portsmouth secured a much-needed win at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City dismantled Plymouth Argyle.

Following a busy 24 hours in the second tier, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.