Supercomputer predicts Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday shock, Leeds United stalemate shock & Middlesbrough blow

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:52 BST
It was another eventful weekend in the Championship, but not a particularly pleasant one for Sheffield Wednesday.

After their rout of Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, Wednesday were fancied by many to pick up a positive result on the road against Sunderland. Instead, they fell to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United could not round off a difficult week with a win, but did manage to register their first clean sheet of the season with a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The fixture was their first of the season without forward Georginio Rutter, who is expected to join Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls activated his £40m release clause.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Elsewhere, Sheffield United were in the driving seat against Queens Park Rangers but surrendered a two-goal advantage, drawing 2-2 at Bramall Lane. Hull City picked up their second consecutive league draw, sharing the spoils with Plymouth Argyle.

Middlesbrough visited Derby County on a high, having comprehensively beaten Leeds in the Carabao Cup in midweek. However, Michael Carrick’s side were edged out by newly-promoted Derby County.

Best Plinko Casino have deployed their supercomputer following the weekend’s results, using data to form a prediction for the final Championship table.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 37

2. 24. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 37 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 46

3. 23. Blackburn Rovers

Predicted points: 46 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48

4. 22. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipMiddlesbroughSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.