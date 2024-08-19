After their rout of Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, Wednesday were fancied by many to pick up a positive result on the road against Sunderland. Instead, they fell to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United could not round off a difficult week with a win, but did manage to register their first clean sheet of the season with a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The fixture was their first of the season without forward Georginio Rutter, who is expected to join Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls activated his £40m release clause.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United were in the driving seat against Queens Park Rangers but surrendered a two-goal advantage, drawing 2-2 at Bramall Lane. Hull City picked up their second consecutive league draw, sharing the spoils with Plymouth Argyle.

Middlesbrough visited Derby County on a high, having comprehensively beaten Leeds in the Carabao Cup in midweek. However, Michael Carrick’s side were edged out by newly-promoted Derby County.

Best Plinko Casino have deployed their supercomputer following the weekend’s results, using data to form a prediction for the final Championship table.

