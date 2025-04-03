The race for the title is shaping up to be a hectic one, with Leeds’ recent wobble sparking fears of a repeat of their 2024 capitulation. Burnley and Sheffield United have heaped the pressure on and sit third and top respectively.

Fourth-placed Sunderland appear to have too much ground to make up for an automatic slot, but hold a comfortable 13-point lead over fifth-placed Coventry City.

The final play-off spot is occupied by West Bromwich Albion, although Middlesbrough and Bristol City are both level on points with the Baggies. The likes of Watford, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday are outside contenders but will not be giving up hope.

Down at the bottom, Plymouth Argyle are stranded at the foot of the table. Luton Town are one place above them, with a second consecutive relegation appearing possible for the Hatters.

Cardiff City sit 22nd, with Hull City and Derby County hovering precariously above the Bluebirds in 21st and 20th.

