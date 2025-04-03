Middlesbrough and Burnley credited with interest in 12-goal playmaker previously eyed by Sheffield United
Speculation regarding the 31-year-old’s future was rife in January, with Sheffield United among the clubs said to be interested.
The Blades had previously been linked with a swoop in the summer, only for a switch to fail to materialise.
He remained at Ibrox beyond the winter window deadline and has since enjoyed a resurgence in the Scottish top flight, fighting back from injury struggles.
However, he is still due to become a free agent when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season. According to Mail Online, a clutch of English clubs have set their sights on the Wales international.
Middlesbrough have been named as an interested party, as have their Championship rivals Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.
League One high-fliers Wrexham are reportedly prepared to make an ambitious swoop, while there is also thought to be interest from Greece and Turkey.
The report also claims Lawrence has not ruled out the possibility of staying at his current club.
Lawrence has been on the books at Rangers since 2022 and scored 12 goals in 66 appearances for the club.
He boasts a wealth of experience at EFL level and has represented the likes of Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Derby County.
