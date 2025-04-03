Middlesbrough are among the clubs reportedly interested in Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence.

Speculation regarding the 31-year-old’s future was rife in January, with Sheffield United among the clubs said to be interested.

The Blades had previously been linked with a swoop in the summer, only for a switch to fail to materialise.

He remained at Ibrox beyond the winter window deadline and has since enjoyed a resurgence in the Scottish top flight, fighting back from injury struggles.

Tom Lawrence has represented Rangers since 2022. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, he is still due to become a free agent when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season. According to Mail Online, a clutch of English clubs have set their sights on the Wales international.

Middlesbrough have been named as an interested party, as have their Championship rivals Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

League One high-fliers Wrexham are reportedly prepared to make an ambitious swoop, while there is also thought to be interest from Greece and Turkey.

The report also claims Lawrence has not ruled out the possibility of staying at his current club.

Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence has been plagued by injury this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lawrence has been on the books at Rangers since 2022 and scored 12 goals in 66 appearances for the club.