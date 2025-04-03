Middlesbrough and Burnley credited with interest in 12-goal playmaker previously eyed by Sheffield United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:21 BST
Middlesbrough are among the clubs reportedly interested in Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence.

Speculation regarding the 31-year-old’s future was rife in January, with Sheffield United among the clubs said to be interested.

The Blades had previously been linked with a swoop in the summer, only for a switch to fail to materialise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remained at Ibrox beyond the winter window deadline and has since enjoyed a resurgence in the Scottish top flight, fighting back from injury struggles.

Tom Lawrence has represented Rangers since 2022. Tom Lawrence has represented Rangers since 2022.
Tom Lawrence has represented Rangers since 2022. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, he is still due to become a free agent when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season. According to Mail Online, a clutch of English clubs have set their sights on the Wales international.

Middlesbrough have been named as an interested party, as have their Championship rivals Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

League One high-fliers Wrexham are reportedly prepared to make an ambitious swoop, while there is also thought to be interest from Greece and Turkey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report also claims Lawrence has not ruled out the possibility of staying at his current club.

Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence has been plagued by injury this season.Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence has been plagued by injury this season.
Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence has been plagued by injury this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lawrence has been on the books at Rangers since 2022 and scored 12 goals in 66 appearances for the club.

He boasts a wealth of experience at EFL level and has represented the likes of Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Derby County.

MORE: Sheffield United and Middlesbrough credited with interest in Hull City stalwart

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBurnley FCRotherham UnitedRangersWrexham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice