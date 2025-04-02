Sheffield United and Middlesbrough credited with interest in Hull City stalwart as 'likely' claim made
The 25-year-old has spent the bulk of the last five years as a Tigers regular, endearing himself to the MKM Stadium with his tenacity.
He is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and according to SportsBoom, the Blades hold an interest in taking him back to Bramall Lane.
The Championship promotion hopefuls are thought to be keeping tabs on his progress, having made tentative enquiries about him last year
Speaking about Slater in September, as reported by The Star, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “Yeah, I like him.
“He's done fantastically well, we chart and we track progression from players as well and there's been a couple of those boys, like Regan and Ben [Whiteman] at Preston.
“A couple have moved on and done well, and I'm delighted. He's a Sheffield United boy at heart and I wish him well. He's been good. He was good for Liam [Rosenior, former Hull manager], and he's developing his career as a Championship player.”
However, it appears Sheffield United are not the only club with eyes on the combative midfielder. Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby County have also been reported as admirers, meaning Slater could potentially have options in the summer window.
The utility man is not out of contract at the end of the season, although is reportedly likely to consider his options if Hull tumble out of the second tier.
Ruben Selles’ side currently sit 20th in the Championship table, three points above the drop zone.
