Sheffield United and Middlesbrough credited with interest in Hull City stalwart as 'likely' claim made

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are among the clubs to have been credited with interest in Hull City stalwart Regan Slater.

The 25-year-old has spent the bulk of the last five years as a Tigers regular, endearing himself to the MKM Stadium with his tenacity.

He is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and according to SportsBoom, the Blades hold an interest in taking him back to Bramall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Championship promotion hopefuls are thought to be keeping tabs on his progress, having made tentative enquiries about him last year

Hull City's Regan Slater has reportedly attracted interest.Hull City's Regan Slater has reportedly attracted interest.
Hull City's Regan Slater has reportedly attracted interest. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Speaking about Slater in September, as reported by The Star, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “Yeah, I like him.

“He's done fantastically well, we chart and we track progression from players as well and there's been a couple of those boys, like Regan and Ben [Whiteman] at Preston.

“A couple have moved on and done well, and I'm delighted. He's a Sheffield United boy at heart and I wish him well. He's been good. He was good for Liam [Rosenior, former Hull manager], and he's developing his career as a Championship player.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chris Wilder managed Regan Slater at Sheffield United.Chris Wilder managed Regan Slater at Sheffield United.
Chris Wilder managed Regan Slater at Sheffield United. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

However, it appears Sheffield United are not the only club with eyes on the combative midfielder. Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby County have also been reported as admirers, meaning Slater could potentially have options in the summer window.

The utility man is not out of contract at the end of the season, although is reportedly likely to consider his options if Hull tumble out of the second tier.

Ruben Selles’ side currently sit 20th in the Championship table, three points above the drop zone.

MORE: Derek Geary on the Sheffield United academy mindset that drives on Sydie Peck, Oliver Arblaster and co

Related topics:MiddlesbroughStoke CityDerby County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice