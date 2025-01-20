Sheffield United are among the clubs monitoring Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence, according to a report.

The 31-year-old moved north of the border in 2022, ending a five-year association with Derby County to join the Gers.

He enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign but has since seen his season derailed by injury. There are also question marks over his future, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

According to Mail Online, Lawrence may have the option of returning to England. Sheffield United are said to be keeping tabs on Lawrence, along with Burnley and Ipswich Town.

Tom Lawrence has represented Rangers since 2022. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

However, he may also have a chance to go abroad with a move to Turkish outfit Bestikas. The club are led by Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who worked for Manchester United while Lawrence was cutting his teeth in the club’s academy, and are believed to be interested.

Lawrence, who has been capped 32 times by Wales, failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford.

However, he has represented an array of clubs in the EFL including Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

Tom Lawrence was nurtured within Manchester United's youth system. | Paul Thomas/Getty Images

Sheffield United have declared their intention to be busy in the winter window, with Blades boss Chris Wilder admitting five players could arrive through the door.

Former Sheffield United frontmen Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie have been linked with returns and the club are closing in on the capture of Tom Cannon.

Hertha Berlin defender Jonjoe Kenny has also been reported as being on the club’s radar, as has Everton’s Michael Keane.