Sheffield United would sit top of the tree in the second tier had they not been docked two points before the beginning of the campaign. Despite the setback, the Blades are very much in the hunt and sit third.

Leeds are the current league leaders, sitting top of the pile with a points tally of 53 after winning 15 of their 26 games. Scott Parker’s Burnley are hot on their heels, occupying second on 52 points.

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers have surprised pundits and fans alike with their surges up the table and find themselves fourth and fifth respectively after 26 games.

The final play-off place is currently being held by Middlesbrough, who missed out on the top six last term. A clutch of clubs are aiming to break into the promotion picture, with Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion and Watford among them.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.