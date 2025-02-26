The second tier’s top two sides locked horns on Monday (February 24) and the Blades took the lead on home turf. However, goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe completed a remarkable turnaround.

Daniel Farke’s side are now five points clear of Chris Wilder’s men, who have third-placed Burnley hot on their heels. Scott Parker’s outfit are just two points adrift of Sheffield United, who will need to bounce back from their derby heartbreak.

Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers complete the top six, although a raft of clubs are hoping to gatecrash the promotion party. Sheffierld Wednesday and Middlesbrough are among those with play-off ambitions, but have ground to make up.

Down at the bottom, Hull City are embroiled in a battle for survival and saw their chances of staying afloat dented by Cardiff City last night (February 25).

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.