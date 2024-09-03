Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Sheffield United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are just some of the clubs targeting promotion from the Championship this season.

The second tier regularly throws up tense promotion races and it has been an interesting start to the 2024/25 campaign. Sunderland have emerged as the early pace-setters, winning each of their opening four games with their youthful side.

Two points behind the Black Cats are West Bromwich Albion, who have won three and drawn one. Leeds are currently the highest-ranked Yorkshire side, sitting on eight points after two wins and two draws.

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley complete the top six, with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United sitting just outside the play-off spots early on. Many argue little can be learnt from the table at this stage but it is fascinating to observe regardless.

When the first international break arrives, it is easier to cast predictions for the final table after having weeks to assess sides. Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look, having simulated the rest of the campaign.

The final Championship table has been predicted by the supercomputer.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

The final Championship table has been predicted by the supercomputer. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 11

2. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 11 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Predicted points: 22

3. 23. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 22 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Predicted points: 24

4. 22. Preston North End

Predicted points: 24 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

