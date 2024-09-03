The second tier regularly throws up tense promotion races and it has been an interesting start to the 2024/25 campaign. Sunderland have emerged as the early pace-setters, winning each of their opening four games with their youthful side.

Two points behind the Black Cats are West Bromwich Albion, who have won three and drawn one. Leeds are currently the highest-ranked Yorkshire side, sitting on eight points after two wins and two draws.

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley complete the top six, with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United sitting just outside the play-off spots early on. Many argue little can be learnt from the table at this stage but it is fascinating to observe regardless.

When the first international break arrives, it is easier to cast predictions for the final table after having weeks to assess sides. Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look, having simulated the rest of the campaign.