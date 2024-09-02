Leeds and Hull excited to see what revamped teams can do after international break

With the first phase of the season over, Leeds United and Hull City players are excited about what can come next.

The Championship goes on a two-week hiatus with Hull still looking for their first win under Tim Walter but Leeds starting to hit their straps after three consecutive clean sheets.

There is a good chance the sides which host Sheffield United and Burnley will be much changed from Leeds’ 2-0 win with a host of players signed too late to be realistic starters.

Alfie Jones says time on the training ground will be essential for Hull, and as a renowned finisher, Joel Piroe is looking forward to feeding off new wingers.

Manor Solomon marked his debut by making Mateo Joseph's goal and Piroe, who scored the second, is excited about similar service from Largie Ramazani.

"We lost big players from last season (Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter) but it’s not like we lost everyone," he said. "It’s not like the guys who have come in aren’t good.

"They new guys are typical wingers with sharpness and pace. It's what every striker wants to see and I need to make the most of it."

Hull’s complex method needs time after 35 squad changes.

GOAL: Leeds United's Joel Piroe finds the net against Hull City

"It's a new style of play all about connections and relationships" said Jones, one of the few survivors. "It's a crucial two weeks.

"There's a lot of movement in the back four and it's about building that into the midfield and attackers. He likes the back four to move and get the ball forward and the midfield to stay away and move off the back of the others.