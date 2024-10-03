The Bantams narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term, while Rovers fell at the semi-final hurdle. Both sides have had mixed starts to the 2024/25 campaign, although Grant McCann’s men are in a stronger position after nine games.

Doncaster sit fifth, having won five, drawn three and lost three. They were in action in midweek, seeing off Barrow on home turf in tough weather conditions.

Bradford, meanwhile, are 13th after winning three, drawing three and losing three. They were also in action earlier this week, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at Morecambe.

Gillingham have emerged as the division’s pace-setters, with the top three completed by Notts County and Walsall. Barrow, Fleetwood Town and Port Vale are alongside Doncaster in the play-off sports, with Grimsby Town and Chesterfield among those in the chasing pack.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look following the latest round of games.