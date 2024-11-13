However, latter will undoubtedly have been more pleased than the former. Doncaster welcomed high-flying Notts County to the Eco-Power Stadium, a side who had breezed to victory on their last trip to the home of the Rovers.

The Magpies took the lead through Alassana Jatta but Joe Ironside’s second-half header levelled proceedings. Bradford, meanwhile, were left empty-handed following a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town. It was also a tough weekend for Harrogate Town, who were beaten on home turf by Morecambe.

Elsewhere, Milton Keynes Dons defeated Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers edged past Newport County at Prenton Park. Accrington Stanley pulled off an upset with a 3-0 win at Chesterfield, Gillingham saw off Port Vale and the spoils were shared between Walsall and Crewe Alexandra.

They were also shared between Barrow and Colchester United, as well as Cheltenham Town and Bromley. Carlisle United also looked to be heading for a draw but managed to strike late to sink Salford City. Grimsby Town also sealed a 1-0 win, collecting three points at the expense of AFC Wimbledon.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.