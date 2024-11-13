Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Notts County, Doncaster Rovers & Port Vale

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:48 GMT
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers both failed to clinch three points over the weekend.

However, latter will undoubtedly have been more pleased than the former. Doncaster welcomed high-flying Notts County to the Eco-Power Stadium, a side who had breezed to victory on their last trip to the home of the Rovers.

The Magpies took the lead through Alassana Jatta but Joe Ironside’s second-half header levelled proceedings. Bradford, meanwhile, were left empty-handed following a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town. It was also a tough weekend for Harrogate Town, who were beaten on home turf by Morecambe.

Elsewhere, Milton Keynes Dons defeated Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers edged past Newport County at Prenton Park. Accrington Stanley pulled off an upset with a 3-0 win at Chesterfield, Gillingham saw off Port Vale and the spoils were shared between Walsall and Crewe Alexandra.

They were also shared between Barrow and Colchester United, as well as Cheltenham Town and Bromley. Carlisle United also looked to be heading for a draw but managed to strike late to sink Salford City. Grimsby Town also sealed a 1-0 win, collecting three points at the expense of AFC Wimbledon.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 37

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 37 Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39

3. 23. Morecambe

Predicted points: 39 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 40

4. 22. Swindon Town

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyLeague TwoPort ValeDoncaster
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice