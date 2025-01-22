All clubs in the third tier have played more than half of their fixtures, enabling more informed predictions regarding the final table to be made. As it stands, Birmingham City sit top of the pile after just two defeats in 24 games.

They also have two games in hand on their nearest rivals, second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. Below the Chairboys in third are Wrexham, who are eyeing yet another promotion following their stunning rise from the National League.

Huddersfield occupy fourth place, with their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley below them in fifth. Stockport County round off the top six, although are level on points with seventh-placed Reading.

A number of clubs outside the play-offs still harbour promotion ambitions, with Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic among them. Rotherham United, down in 13th, are not giving up on the dream either.

Following the latest round of League One fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.