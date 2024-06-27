The 2024/25 season is fast approaching and it looks set to be an intriguing campaign on the third rung of the English football ladder. League One is a division known for its difficulty and tense battles regularly develop at both ends of the table.

In Yorkshire, there are wounds to be licked and promotions to aim for. Barnsley have suffered play-off heartbreak in each of the last two campaigns and will once again be starting the new season with a new man at the helm.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have a former Barnsley boss behind the wheel in Michael Duff. He has taken the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium following the departure of Andre Breitenreiter, who was unable to steer the Terriers clear of relegation.

Rotherham also failed to beat the drop in the Championship and are now looking to bounce back under Steve Evans. Having conducted a lot of early summer deals, the Millers will be fancied by many to challenge at the summit.

With predictions for the season ahead starting to fly around, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.