It is shaping up to be a thrilling battle for promotion from the fourth tier, with Walsall currently top of the tree on 60 points. Notts County, however, are closing the gap and have a game in hand with seven points to make up.

Bradford have enjoyed a stunning resurgence of late, flying up the table with a new lease of life. The Bantams currently occupy the final automatic promotion slot, level with Notts County on 53 points.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has made no secret of his desire for automatic promotion and his side sit fifth, although are just one point behind Bradford. AFC Wimbledon are on the same tally and currently sit fourth.

The play-off places are rounded off by Port Vale and Salford City, but a raft of clubs are in the chasing pack in an extremely competitive division.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.