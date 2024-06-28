The fourth tier can be an unforgiving division, something both of the aforementioned clubs can attest to. Bradford are a club drenched in history and have a huge fanbase, yet have been unable to crack the League Two code in recent years.

Doncaster have also spent a lot of time playing at higher levels in the EFL, although have found League Two tough to navigate. They even flirted with relegation to the National League before their stunning revival under Grant McCann last term.

Rovers made it into the play-offs but fell short in the semi-finals, losing to Crewe Alexandra on penalties when an aggregate score could not settle the tie. The Bantams, meanwhile, missed out on the top seven entirely.

League Two is also the home of Harrogate Town, although the Sulphurites are not considered to be among the frontrunners for promotion. It is at this stage of the summer that predictions start to fly around and with that in mind, the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the 2024/25 season will play out.