Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
The supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the likes of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County will fare in the League Two promotion race.

Walsall are the current pace-setters in the fourth tier, sitting top of the tree on a points tally of 52. They are 10 points clear of their nearest rivals, with Crewe Alexandra and Salford City sat second and third on 42 points.

The play-off places have been filled by Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Doncaster. Grant McCann’s Rovers were tipped by many for a title charge this season but a lack of consistency has kept them from challenging at the summit.

Further down the table, there are many clubs hoping to break into the top seven. Bradford are two points adrift of the play-offs but do have a game in hand and crucially, have found form.

The likes of Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Milton Keynes will also have ambitions of promotion and are not too far from the top seven.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 25

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 25 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 28

3. 23. Morecambe

Predicted points: 28 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39

4. 22. Harrogate Town

Predicted points: 39 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyWalsallSalford CityPort Vale
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice