Walsall are the current pace-setters in the fourth tier, sitting top of the tree on a points tally of 52. They are 10 points clear of their nearest rivals, with Crewe Alexandra and Salford City sat second and third on 42 points.

The play-off places have been filled by Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Doncaster. Grant McCann’s Rovers were tipped by many for a title charge this season but a lack of consistency has kept them from challenging at the summit.

Further down the table, there are many clubs hoping to break into the top seven. Bradford are two points adrift of the play-offs but do have a game in hand and crucially, have found form.

The likes of Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Milton Keynes will also have ambitions of promotion and are not too far from the top seven.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.