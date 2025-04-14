The former made the trip to Swindon Town and flew out of the traps, going two goals up within the opening 10 minutes. However, a 14th-minute red card for Richard Smallwood gave the Robins a chance to fight back and emerge from a hectic game as 5-4 victors.
Doncaster also finished their game with 10 men, seeing veteran marksman Billy Sharp dismissed shortly after stepping off the bench in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.
Elsewhere, Notts County’s promotion hopes were dented by a 3-1 loss to Salford City on home turf. Port Vale, however, climbed to the top of the league with a 5-0 rout of Bromley.
Colchester United defeated Newport County 2-0 and Carlisle United saw off Morecambe with the same scoreline. Harrogate Town welcomed Grimsby Town to North Yorkshire and the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.
Milton Keynes were beaten on the road by Gillingham, Chesterfield eased past Fleetwood Town and Walsall’s implosion continued with a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
Tranmere Rovers hit the headlines for a remarkable comeback away at Accrington Stanley, heroically fighting back to salvage a point in a 3-3 draw.
Following the latest round of League Two games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.
