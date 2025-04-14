Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Notts County verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers both hit speed bumps in the League Two promotion race over the weekend.

The former made the trip to Swindon Town and flew out of the traps, going two goals up within the opening 10 minutes. However, a 14th-minute red card for Richard Smallwood gave the Robins a chance to fight back and emerge from a hectic game as 5-4 victors.

Doncaster also finished their game with 10 men, seeing veteran marksman Billy Sharp dismissed shortly after stepping off the bench in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Notts County’s promotion hopes were dented by a 3-1 loss to Salford City on home turf. Port Vale, however, climbed to the top of the league with a 5-0 rout of Bromley.

Colchester United defeated Newport County 2-0 and Carlisle United saw off Morecambe with the same scoreline. Harrogate Town welcomed Grimsby Town to North Yorkshire and the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Milton Keynes were beaten on the road by Gillingham, Chesterfield eased past Fleetwood Town and Walsall’s implosion continued with a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.

Tranmere Rovers hit the headlines for a remarkable comeback away at Accrington Stanley, heroically fighting back to salvage a point in a 3-3 draw.

Following the latest round of League Two games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 39 Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 40

3. 23. Morecambe

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

4. 22. Accrington Stanley

Predicted points: 47 Photo: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyPort ValeBilly SharpFleetwood TownSalford City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice