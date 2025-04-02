Billy Sharp has lifted the lid on his decision to make a return to Doncaster Rovers after leaving Hull City.

His exploits on front of goal at Sheffield United gave him legend status at Bramall Lane, but he failed to find the net once for the Tigers.

After his departure was confirmed in May, Sharp made an emotional return to Doncaster a decade on from his last appearance in the club’s colours.

Billy Sharp returned to Doncaster Rovers last summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

"I dropped down the leagues, which again, I'm still proud to play League Two football,” Sharp told the EFL Unfiltered podcast. “And I want to help Doncaster get promoted.

"I felt I had unfinished business there anyway because they helped us through tough times, and the fans are brilliant with me.

"The dressing room is a big thing, and there's some top lads there. I was also lucky enough to take both my kids to the training ground for the day. The youngest one still talks about it now.

"It works for me and my family, but I'm still there to score goals and try and be successful."

Sharp will turn 40 next year but is providing more than just experience to Grant McCann’s squad. He has reached double figures for goals this season, contributing 11 across 47 appearances.

Billy Sharp is eyeing promotion with Doncaster Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

He also opened up on his time at Sheffield United, the club he supported as a boy and went on to make 377 appearances for.

"It was Bramall Lane, the fact that I'm from Sheffield, I was the red and white side of Sheffield," he said. "Whenever I see Chris Wilder now, I still call him gaffer, and he still calls me skip.

"I remember to the day we walked around Bramall Lane, when he named me captain. I think that made me a better person and a better player because I didn't just have to think about myself but others, too.