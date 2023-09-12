Former Sheffield United and Leeds United forward Billy Sharp has been serenaded with a new song by LA Galaxy fans.

Despite now being 37, Sharp’s instincts in front of goal do not appear to have deserted him as he has struck twice in his first four stateside outings.

Although Blades fans will undoubtedly be pleased their beloved former captain is shining, his new song may not sit quite as well.

After Sharp notched and scooped the man of the match award against St. Louis, footage captured LA Galaxy fans singing his name to the tune of popular children’s song ‘Baby Shark’.

It is not the first time the song has been connected to football.

Fans of hit TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ may recall the name of fictional forward Jamie Tartt being sung to the ‘Baby Shark’ tune.

Sharp has played just 88 minutes across his first four LA Galaxy appearances, but still managed to find the net twice.

LA Galaxy are also yet to experience defeat in a game Sharp has featured in.