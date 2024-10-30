Doncaster made the short trip over to West Yorkshire for a derby day against Bradford City. Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp fired Rovers into a two-goal lead, ensuring Andy Cook’s late goal was a mere consolation.

The division’s other Yorkshire outfit, Harrogate Town, fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road against high-flying Notts County. Alassana Jatta struck the decisive goal in the 58th-minute, giving the hosts a reward for their control of the game.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield romped to a 5-2 win away at Morecambe, while Salford City edged out Colchester United. The spoils were shared between Accrington Stanley and Walsall, as well as between Bromley and Barrow.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, the Football Web Pages supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the table will look at the end of the season.