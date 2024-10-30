Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Bradford City & Doncaster Rovers twists and Notts County & Chesterfield shocks

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:27 BST
It was an eventful weekend of League Two action - with Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield and Notts County among the winners.

Doncaster made the short trip over to West Yorkshire for a derby day against Bradford City. Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp fired Rovers into a two-goal lead, ensuring Andy Cook’s late goal was a mere consolation.

The division’s other Yorkshire outfit, Harrogate Town, fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road against high-flying Notts County. Alassana Jatta struck the decisive goal in the 58th-minute, giving the hosts a reward for their control of the game.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield romped to a 5-2 win away at Morecambe, while Salford City edged out Colchester United. The spoils were shared between Accrington Stanley and Walsall, as well as between Bromley and Barrow.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, the Football Web Pages supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the table will look at the end of the season.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 25

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 25 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 32

3. 23. Morecambe

Predicted points: 32 Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 35

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Predicted points: 35 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyLeague TwoChesterfieldWest YorkshireAndy CookBilly Sharp
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice