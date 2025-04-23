The latter sit top of the tree in the fourth tier following a 3-0 win over Colchester United on Easter Monday. Bradford hold the third and final automatic promotion slot, while Port Vale are sandwiched between the two.

Walsall set the pace in League Two but have fallen off the pace in a dramatic fashion, tumbling down to fourth. The remaining play-off spots are occupied by AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Grimsby Town, although there are clubs in the chasing pack.

The business end of the season has truly arrived, with each League Two club having just two games left to play. The fourth tier of English football is known for its twists and turns and there could be more to come before the end of the season.

Ahead of the final two games of the campaign, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.