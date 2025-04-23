Supercomputer predicts League Two table with Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Walsall, Port Vale and Notts County verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:59 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs vying for automatic promotion from League Two.

The latter sit top of the tree in the fourth tier following a 3-0 win over Colchester United on Easter Monday. Bradford hold the third and final automatic promotion slot, while Port Vale are sandwiched between the two.

Walsall set the pace in League Two but have fallen off the pace in a dramatic fashion, tumbling down to fourth. The remaining play-off spots are occupied by AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Grimsby Town, although there are clubs in the chasing pack.

The business end of the season has truly arrived, with each League Two club having just two games left to play. The fourth tier of English football is known for its twists and turns and there could be more to come before the end of the season.

Ahead of the final two games of the campaign, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Expected points: 38.06

2. 24. Morecambe

Expected points: 38.06 Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Expected points: 43.34

3. 23. Carlisle United

Expected points: 43.34 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Expected points: 47.61

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Expected points: 47.61 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

