A supercomputer has predicted what the League Two table will look like at the end of the season and there are shocks for Bradford City, Notts County, MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers and more.

The fourth tier has thrown up plenty of excitement but there have not been many reasons for celebration in Yorkshire. Bradford made a sluggish start to the campaign, something Mark Hughes paid the price for when he was axed.

He was replaced by Graham Alexander and there has been promise in the early stages of the new manager’s tenure, although the Bantams have been dogged by inconsistency. They currently occupy 14th place in the table.

Inconsistency is also something Doncaster have also struggled with and they sit 19th in the table. In their most recent outing, they were beaten 3-1 by Harrogate Town, the most successful of League Two’s Yorkshire contingent this season.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has admitted to having an eye on the play-offs with Harrogate sat 12th in the table, just two points adrift of the top seven.

Here is the latest BonusCodeBets supercomputer prediction for the final League Two table.