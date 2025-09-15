Supercomputer predicts Premier League table after Leeds United, Manchester United, West Ham, Wolves & Burnley blows

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and West Ham United will finish in the Premier League table.

It was a tough weekend for many of the club expected to face a battle for survival in England’s top flight.

Leeds visited Fulham and looked set to leave Craven Cottage with a point in the bag until Gabriel Gudmundsson scored a stoppage-time own goal.

Whites boss Daniel Farke said: "I'm heartbroken and I feel for the players. We expected a highly-motivated Fulham after 3 deadline-day signing.

"In a tight first half we were the better side. It was an excellent away performance. We expected a highly-motivated Fulham after three deadline-day signings. They were desperate to get the first win [in this season's Premier League] under the belt.

“You just feel for the lads and the players. We would have deserved to have the third clean sheet on our belt. We would have deserved to have at least a fifth point under our belt.”

Burnley also looked to be closing in on a valuable point before a Mo Salah penalty broke the hearts of the Clarets fans late on.

West Ham slumped to a 3-0 defeat on home turf against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw and Everton and Aston Villa drew 0-0. It was also goalless between Crystal Palace and Sunderland while over in North London, Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0.

AFC Bournemouth edged past Brighton & Hove Albion courtesy of goals from Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo and the weekend was rounded off by a win for Manchester City against Manchester United.

There is a long way to go in the 2025/26 season, but Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the final table will look in May.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League season will pan out.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League season will pan out. | George Wood/Getty Images

Expected points: 80.41

2. 1. Liverpool

Expected points: 80.41 | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Expected points: 74.48

3. 2. Arsenal

Expected points: 74.48 | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Expected points: 66.06

4. 3. Chelsea

Expected points: 66.06 | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

