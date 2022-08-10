Supercomputer predicts where Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra will finish in League Two table

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams have yet to win in the league this season after picking up one point from their opening two games.

Victory over Championship outfit Hull is a welcome boost for Mark Hughes as his side look to get their League Two campaign up and running at home to Newport County this weekend.

The early table makes better reading for Doncaster Rovers, who followed up the 0-0 draw at Bradford with a 2-1 victory over Sutton United last weekend.

CUP WIN: For Bradford City against Hull City on Tuesday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Harrogate Town enjoyed a flying start to their season as they beat Swindon Town 3-0 on the opening day before losing 3-0 to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in League Two this season…

1 – Salford City – 87 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 31%. Promoted: 65%. Relegated: <1%.

2 – Doncaster Rovers – 74 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 9%. Promoted: 33%. Relegated: 1%.

3 – Mansfield Town – 73 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 8%. Promoted: 31%. Relegated: 1%.

4 – Northampton Town – 73 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 8%. Promoted: 30%. Relegated: 1%.

5 – Colchester United – 72 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 8%. Promoted: 31%. Relegated: 2%.

6 – Leyton Orient – 72 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 7%. Promoted: 28%. Relegated: 1%.

7 – Swindon Town – 68 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 5%. Promoted: 22%. Relegated: 3%.

8 – Crewe Alexandra – 68 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 4%. Promoted: 20%. Relegated: 3%.

9 – Gillingham – 67 points End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 4%. Promoted: 20%. Relegated: 3%.

10 – AFC Wimbledon – 64 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 3%. Promoted: 15%. Relegated: 5%.

11 – Stevenage – 63 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 2%. Promoted: 12%. Relegated: 5%.

12 – Tranmere Rovers – 62 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 2%. Promoted: 12%. Relegated: 6%.

13 – Walsall – 60 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 2%. Promoted: 9%. Relegated: 7%.

14 – Sutton United – 60 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 2%. Promoted: 10%. Relegated: 7%.

15 – Barrow – 60 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 2%. Promoted: 9%. Relegated: 7%.

16 – Bradford City – 60 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 1%. Promoted: 10%. Relegated: 8%.

17 – Rochdale – 59 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 1%. Promoted: 10%. Relegated: 9%.

18 – Newport County – 58 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: 1%. Promoted: 9%. Relegated: 9%.

19 – Harrogate Town – 54 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: <1%. Promoted: 5%. Relegated: 14%.

20 – Stockport County – 53 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: <1%. Promoted: 5%. Relegated: 16%.

21 – Carlisle United – 52 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: <1%. Promoted: 4%. Relegated: 17%.

22 – Grimsby Town – 52 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: <1%. Promoted: 4%. Relegated: 18%.

23 – Crawley Town – 52 points. End-of-season probabilities – League Two title: <1%. Promoted: 4%. Relegated: 18%.