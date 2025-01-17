Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide is reportedly being targeted by Swansea City and Bristol City.

The 24-year-old left South Yorkshire in 2021, having enjoyed a first-team breakthrough and shown potential in a difficult period for the Owls.

French side Amiens came calling for Urhoghide in 2023 and his exploits appear to have attracted attention from England.

According to Football Insider, the Swans and the Robins are both weighing up moves for the centre-back.

Osaze Urhoghide left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

He is under contract at Amiens until 2026, therefore a fee would most likely be required to secure his services.

The defender has been a regular fixture in Ligue 2 this season, making 15 appearances and scoring twice.

Shaw, who also swapped Wednesday for Celtic, recently joined League One side Northampton Town after a spell in League Two with Fleetwood Town.