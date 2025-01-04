Former Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic prodigy makes second move of season as Fleetwood Town confirm exit
The midfielder was regarded as one of Wednesday’s most exciting prospects before Celtic secured his services in 2021.
It did not work out for Shaw north of the border and after loan spells at Motherwell, Morecambe and Wigan Athletic, he became a free agent.
He secured a return to the game in October, joining League Two side Fleetwood, but has now moved back up to the third tier.
Northampton have completed the capture of Shaw, paying an undisclosed fee to trigger the 23-year-old’s release clause. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Shaw will now work under a former Premier League midfielder in Kevin Nolan, who recently took charge of the Cobblers.
Nolan said: "Liam was one of our top targets and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. He was on the radar of the recruitment team here already and that aligned with my own thoughts as he is a player I have always regarded very highly.
"He is someone who I think can come in and make us better. He is a box-to-box midfielder, he likes to get involved and he is good on the ball too.
“He has all the qualities you look for in a good central midfielder and on top of that he comes with a good pedigree and is a good age.
"I would like to thank the board of directors and everyone involved for allowing us to move quickly to get this deal done, and I am really pleased to welcome Liam to the club."
A product of Wednesday’s academy, Shaw made 24 appearances for the Owls at first-team level and scored once.
