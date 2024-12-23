Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals Northampton Town have appointed Kevin Nolan as their new manager.

The resignation of Jon Brady left the Cobblers in need of a new boss and the club have turned to a high-profile figure.

An attack-minded midfielder in his playing days, Nolan represented Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United in the top flight.

He had stints in charge of Leyton Orient and Notts County after hanging up his boots but has more recently been a backroom staff member at West Ham.

Nolan said: "I am delighted to be appointed the new manager of Northampton Town and I cannot wait to get going. We have a busy schedule over the Christmas and New Year period so the challenge is to hit the ground running as best we can.

"The club has a fine reputation in the game as being a well run club and it is clear it has moved forward on and off the pitch over the last few seasons. I am proud and honoured to be given the chance to try and continue and develop that work.”

The 42-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, who sit 20th in the League One table.

He said: "I believe the squad can make progress up the table and I am determined to repay the faith that the board of directors have shown in me.

"We don't have any time to lose, it might be Christmas but we have a lot of work to do in a short space of time and I hope the supporters will come with us as we start our journey. We will need their backing and I can promise them we will be doing all we can to turn the results around."

Northampton’s chairman Kelvin Thomas added: "Kevin was very impressive through the process and showed a real desire for the job.

"He has done well in difficult circumstances in both of his previous managerial jobs and he impressed us with his knowledge, his energy, his experience and his passion.