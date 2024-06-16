Swansea City are reportedly heading the queue of clubs looking to sign Lee Nicholls from Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are readying for life back in League One and it is rare that relegation is not followed by a wave of departures. Nicholls is among those being linked with an exit, with reports suggesting there is Championship interest.

An experienced goalkeeper, Nicholls arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021 and has amassed 115 appearances for the club. Last term, he battled Chris Maxwell for the number one jersey and spent most of the campaign between the sticks.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Swansea would be happy to take Nicholls if a fee could be agreed. Huddersfield will reportedly want a “decent sum” for the 31-year-old, while Swansea are expected to bid below the asking price.

Carl Rushworth was between the sticks for Swansea last season and was among the Championship’s most impressive stoppers. However, he has since returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following the conclusion of his loan spell.