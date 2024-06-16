Swansea City 'heading queue' to sign Huddersfield Town man amid competition for Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy
The Terriers are readying for life back in League One and it is rare that relegation is not followed by a wave of departures. Nicholls is among those being linked with an exit, with reports suggesting there is Championship interest.
An experienced goalkeeper, Nicholls arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021 and has amassed 115 appearances for the club. Last term, he battled Chris Maxwell for the number one jersey and spent most of the campaign between the sticks.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Swansea would be happy to take Nicholls if a fee could be agreed. Huddersfield will reportedly want a “decent sum” for the 31-year-old, while Swansea are expected to bid below the asking price.
Carl Rushworth was between the sticks for Swansea last season and was among the Championship’s most impressive stoppers. However, he has since returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following the conclusion of his loan spell.
While he would perhaps be an ideal addition for the Swans, the talented 22-year-old has been linked with Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town. Coincidentally, Rushworth spent time in Huddersfield’s academy before going on to complete his footballing education with FC Halifax Town and Brighton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.