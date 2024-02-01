Wednesday have endured a frustrating 48 hours, during which they appear to have lost out on the signature of USA international Duncan McGuire. However, it appears the Owls could still add to their squad before the window slams shut.

According to the BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton, Pedersen could be Hillsborough-bound. A vastly experienced defender, the Denmark international first arrived in England in 2018 when he joined Birmingham City.

He left after four years in 2022, sealing a switch to FC Cologne. However, he was not away from the Championship for long as he was snapped up by Swansea in September.

Kristian Pedersen could reportedly leave Swansea City for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

It now appears he could be on course to represent the third Championship club of his career. A move would reportedly be a loan, rather than a permanent switch.

Pedersen has made just four appearances for Championship this season and his last league outing was in October.