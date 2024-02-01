Since returning to the fold at Elland Road in the summer, Poveda has found competition for places stern and subsequently struggled for minutes.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is blessed with a plethora of options out wide and has preferred to use Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony.

Poveda has been afforded just one league start, making six of his seven Championship appearances from the bench. According to The Athletic, his time in West Yorkshire is set to come to an end this evening.

Birmingham and Wednesday both reportedly hold an interest in the 23-year-old, who recently made his senior international debut for Colombia.

He first arrived at Leeds in January 2020, having failed to break into the senior set-up at Manchester City.

After being used sparsely by Marcelo Bielsa, he sought regular football with loan moves to Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers. A move to Birmingham would reunite him with his former Blackburn boss, Tony Mowbray.