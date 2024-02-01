Sheffield Wednesday target 'on his way' to Blackburn Rovers in transfer blow to Owls
Quite the saga has unfolded concerning McGuire, who has been strongly linked with both the Owls and Rovers. Both are believed to have lodged bids for the USA international, although he now appears Ewood Park-bound.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the forward is on his way to Blackburn. The deal had previously been reported as in doubt, although it is now said to be back on.
McGuire will reportedly join Blackburn on loan, with Rovers having the option to make his move permanent.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Romano said: “Duncan McGuire, on his way to Blackburn now to sign on loan with option to buy clause. Medical tests booked and deal back on.”
McGuire has shone in the MLS, scoring 15 goals in 37 appearances for Orlando City. His form has earned him an international breakthrough with the USA and a challenge in England appears to be his next step.
Wednesday have made two additions in the current window, landing goalkeeper James Beadle and forward Ike Ugbo on loan. The former has joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, while the latter made the switch from Troyes.