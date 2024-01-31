Rovers and the Owls have reportedly been vying for McGuire’s signature and both are believed to have lodged bids for the 22-year-old. However, with less than 48 hours to go until the window slams shut, Blackburn appear to have moved into pole position.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, McGuire is flying to England for a medical at Blackburn ahead of the window deadline. A fee is said to have been agreed between Blackburn and Orlando.

McGuire, a senior USA international, has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for Orlando.

Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward Duncan McGuire is seemingly Blackburn Rovers-bound. Image: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Wednesday may now have to divert their focus elsewhere, with the clock ticking on the current window. As it stands, the incomings count at Hillsborough stands at two.