Sheffield Wednesday hopes dented as 'fee agreed' between Blackburn Rovers and Orlando City for forward
Rovers and the Owls have reportedly been vying for McGuire’s signature and both are believed to have lodged bids for the 22-year-old. However, with less than 48 hours to go until the window slams shut, Blackburn appear to have moved into pole position.
According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, McGuire is flying to England for a medical at Blackburn ahead of the window deadline. A fee is said to have been agreed between Blackburn and Orlando.
McGuire, a senior USA international, has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for Orlando.
Wednesday may now have to divert their focus elsewhere, with the clock ticking on the current window. As it stands, the incomings count at Hillsborough stands at two.
James Beadle has arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and Ike Ugbo has made the temporary switch from Troyes.
McGuire is not the only marksman to have been linked with the Owls this month, although Ugbo is the only one they have secured the services of. Wednesday were linked with Arsenal’s Mika Biereth earlier this month, but he sealed a move to Sturm Graz.