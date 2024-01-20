The Owls were said to be keen on striking a loan deal for Biereth, who had been catching the eye with impressive displays in Scotland with Motherwell. He had his stay north of the border cut short, although the stint was not ended to facilitate a move to S6.

Biereth has instead moved to Austria to link up with Sturm Graz until the end of the season. The move is his third away from Arsenal, following stints at RKC Waalwijk and Motherwell.

After putting pen to paper, Biereth said: "The last few days have been very exciting, everything happened very quickly, but that's just how it is in football. SK Sturm is a big club in Austria that has high goals - just like I am very ambitious and strive for the highest both in my personal development and with the team.

Arsenal's Mika Biereth had been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Arthur Okonkwo, a player on loan from Arsenal, was recently extremely successful here in Graz – I hope to be able to follow in his footsteps in this regard.”

Had Wednesday landed the Denmark youth international, he would have become the club’s third new addition of the window following the captures of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo.

Sturm Graz’s managing director Andreas Schicker said: “Mika Biereth is a young player who perfectly fulfills the striker profile we have clearly defined with the power and depth that we were still looking for.

"We have known Mika for a long time through our extensive scouting work - he became part of our shadow squad during his time in the Netherlands - and have been in very good contact with him, his management and Arsenal ever since.