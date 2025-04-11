Swindon Town v Bradford City: Bobby Pointon on Nakhi Wells, cherished memories and creating new ones with hometown club

ASKED about his memories of watching Bradford City as a youngster and Bobby Pointon’s face cracks into a smile and his eyes light up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To paraphrase a quote associated with a neighbouring club whom City don’t particularly like, ‘living the dream’ is the best epithet to describe the Low Moor lad’s experiences this season with his boyhood club.

The devout hope of all of a claret and amber persuasion is that all ends amid something special on May 3 as the Bantams secure a cherished promotion which would mean so much from an emotional perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Pointon (inset) it would mean the world. After being that supporter cheering in the stands as a kid.

Bobby Pointon, pictured in the reverse fixture for Bradford City against Swindon. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

He said: "I remember the 2013 season especially when we went up (from League Two) and that’s why I want to do it. I want the fans to feel how I felt back then and for them to experience it again.

"The play-offs were a bit nerve-wracking down at Burton. But Wembley was a good trip, 3-0 against Northampton - ideal.

"Nakhi Wells, my favourite player, scored. It was a good day. I remember Swansea (in the League Cup final) too, although it (Northampton) was not as busy as Swansea. It was still good though and a successful day and we did the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointon savours those memories, but he is not the sort to get too misty-eyed either.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Tony Johnson)

He is in the business of creating new ones with the current class of 2024-25, with his focus, maturity and ability to take on tactical information being among three things which have drawn praise from manager Graham Alexander in recent times.

Getting ahead of himself is not in his make-up either for a young man who is also learning plenty from those team-mates around him.

The 21-year-old added: "There’s loads – all the seniors such as Jamie Walker. I sit next to him in the changing room and learn loads from him. Richie Smallwood too; I learn a lot from him on the pitch and (Antoni) Sarcevic, who is a winner.

"I could name them all, I learn bits off them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager has also been really good and knows exactly how to deal with me. He has helped me a lot and I have come on leaps and bounds since the gaffer has come in. I appreciate all the time he puts into me and making me a better player.”

City moved to the summit last weekend and start Saturday’s game at Swindon in pole position, with expectation levels across the West Yorkshire city sky high amid the pivotal period of the campaign.

When Pointon is out and about, it’s pretty much the only conversation. Will City do it?

He said: "Because I live in Bradford, I see a lot of fans and I am having the same conversation every time. But I know exactly what to say and don’t get ahead of myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, the fans are so excited and I understand every single part of it and I would be if I was still in the stands. But I’m a professional footballer and I have got to keep my priority with the team."