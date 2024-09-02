'That’s not the Danny Ward I love and know': Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on dismissal of Huddersfield Town striker
Ward was red-carded on 72 minutes after only entering the fray five minutes earlier after catching home defender Jamie McCart with a stray elbow - although there did not appear to be any malicious intent on the part of the Town striker.
Speaking on Monday afternoon, Town assistant head coach Martin Paterson confirmed that the club will make a decision on whether they will appeal against Ward’s red card later today (Monday).
Paterson said: “We’ve looked at it and there hasn’t been a decision as of yet. I am not sure what that decision will be. We’ve had a look back on it and it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of contact."
Offering his take on events after his side's 2-1 win, which saw the Millers secure their first three points of the season, Evans – who previously managed Ward in his first spell at Rotherham - commented: “It’s just a red card.
"At the time, I wasn’t sure. I think the fourth official, assistant and referee were clear.
"But when I looked at it back on video, that’s not the Danny Ward I love and know. It’s not Danny, he just timed it wrong. If you time it wrong in the modern game and put your elbow in someone’s nose, you are going to go off."
On his side getting a belated reward after producing a plethora of goalscoring chances in their previous three league matches - and pass up the opportunities - Evans remarked: "We were brilliant v Bristol Rovers, that was the word. I thought we were even better (versus Huddersfield).
"We should have beaten Bristol Rovers and I thought we dominated Wycombe and were very good. I thought we were outstanding.
"That was the Rotherham United way as it was against Bristol Rovers. It was infectious and full of intent.
"We kept going. I said to the players when there was a water break when we equalised: ‘We go to the end, boys. We’ll lose 2-1 maybe, but we try and win.’
"This is Rotherham United at the New York. We try and win.’ I’m so proud of everyone of them."
