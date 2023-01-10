The 11 best free agent strikers available to Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday this month
The January transfer window presents an opportunity for clubs to strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign.
However, one avenue that clubs can explore throughout January and beyond is the free agent market. Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor confirmed last weekend that the Millers are in talks with some unattached players ahead of their Championship tie with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.
A number of experienced players remain without a contract after being released by their respective clubs. With the transfer window up and running, we have picked 13 of the best strikers still without a club based on their transfermarkt market value.
The list features a handful of former Premier League and Championship players. Take a look...