The 11 best free agent strikers available to Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday this month

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for clubs to strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign.

By Ben McKenna
1 hour ago

However, one avenue that clubs can explore throughout January and beyond is the free agent market. Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor confirmed last weekend that the Millers are in talks with some unattached players ahead of their Championship tie with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

A number of experienced players remain without a contract after being released by their respective clubs. With the transfer window up and running, we have picked 13 of the best strikers still without a club based on their transfermarkt market value.

The list features a handful of former Premier League and Championship players. Take a look...

1. Salomon Rondon

Everton announced last month the striker had left the club after reaching an agreement with to terminate his contract. Market value: €2m

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Artem Dzyuba

The ex-Zenit St. Petersburg's player was released by Turkish club Adana Demirspor in November. Market value: €4m.

Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER

3. Cristian Tello

The former Barcelona man joined Los Angeles FC last year on a deal until the end of 2022. As it stands he is set to be a free agent although the MLS side do have options in his deal to extend his stay throughout 2023 and 2024. Market value: €3m.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Lucas Cavallini

The Canadian international saw his contract at Vancouver Whitecaps expire at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Market value: €2m

Photo: Alex Grimm

