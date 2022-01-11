OUT OF CONTRACT: Michael Smith is one of 13 Rotherham United players in the final months of his current deal. Picture: Getty Images.

The 12 Rotherham United players out of contract this summer

Rotherham United have a lot of work ahead on the retention front in the coming months, with 12 of their players out of contract in the summer.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 9:29 am

That list includes a number of key men, including record signing Freddie Ladapo who last week handed in a transfer request.

At present, Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are both poised to leave the Millers at the end of the campaign once their loan deals expire.

Warne expects both players to still be at the New York Stadium at the end of the current transfer window. Grigg is out of contract at Sunderland in the summer.

The Millers were knocked out of the FA Cup by QPR on Saturday afternoon and now turn their attention back to their League One schedule.

Rotherham sit top of the league, having gained 50 points from 24 games. Sunderland are level on points but have played a game more.

Warne's side travel to Fleetwood Town - who inflicted a damaging defeat on Doncaster Rovers last weekend - this Saturday.

1. Michael Smith

Michael Smith - The striker joined the Millers at the start of 2018. He has since made 186 appearances, scoring 53 goals.

2. Jamie Lindsay

Jamie Lindsay - The midfielder arrived at Rotherham United in the summer of 2019. He has played 85 times for the club.

3. Freddie Ladapo

Freddie Ladapo - The forward, who is the club's record signing, handed in a transfer request to the club last week but manager Paul Warne said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to QPR: "We’ve accepted the request, but I’m not anticipating him leaving."

4. Angus MacDonald

Angus MacDonald - The defender has been at the club since August 2020.

