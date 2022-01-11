The 12 Rotherham United players out of contract this summer

That list includes a number of key men, including record signing Freddie Ladapo who last week handed in a transfer request.
At present, Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are both poised to leave the Millers at the end of the campaign once their loan deals expire.
Warne expects both players to still be at the New York Stadium at the end of the current transfer window. Grigg is out of contract at Sunderland in the summer.
The Millers were knocked out of the FA Cup by QPR on Saturday afternoon and now turn their attention back to their League One schedule.
Rotherham sit top of the league, having gained 50 points from 24 games. Sunderland are level on points but have played a game more.
Warne's side travel to Fleetwood Town - who inflicted a damaging defeat on Doncaster Rovers last weekend - this Saturday.