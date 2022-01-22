Burnley are set to be hit hardest with four of their frontline in the final months of their respective deals while Yorkshire's only Premier League representative, Leeds United, have all their forwards tied down until at least the end of next season.
Arsenal and Norwich City could lose key players if agreements on new contracts cannot be reached before the end of June.
Yorkshire clubs could look at signing free agents this summer and might be monitoring developments at Premier League clubs to see which players will be available on a free later this year.
And, given the impact of Covid-19 on finances, more clubs could opt to scour the free agent market during the next transfer window as it provides a cheaper alternative.
Middlesbrough signed free agent defender Neil Taylor late last year, with the 32-year-old staying at the club until the end of the season.
Sheffield Wednesday have found free agents a useful method of bolstering their squad, with all of the Owls' additions in the summer either coming via loans, free agents or free transfers from other clubs.
A number of free agents are currently on the market in a number of positions.
Some of the strikers set to be out of contract in the Premier League this June do have extension options in place, which if activated would prevent them from becoming free agents.
Below, is every Premier League forward who is set to be out of contract in the summer - including those with the option to extend.