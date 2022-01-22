Burnley are set to be hit hardest with four of their frontline in the final months of their respective deals while Yorkshire's only Premier League representative, Leeds United, have all their forwards tied down until at least the end of next season.

Arsenal and Norwich City could lose key players if agreements on new contracts cannot be reached before the end of June.

Yorkshire clubs could look at signing free agents this summer and might be monitoring developments at Premier League clubs to see which players will be available on a free later this year.

And, given the impact of Covid-19 on finances, more clubs could opt to scour the free agent market during the next transfer window as it provides a cheaper alternative.

Middlesbrough signed free agent defender Neil Taylor late last year, with the 32-year-old staying at the club until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have found free agents a useful method of bolstering their squad, with all of the Owls' additions in the summer either coming via loans, free agents or free transfers from other clubs.

Some of the strikers set to be out of contract in the Premier League this June do have extension options in place, which if activated would prevent them from becoming free agents.

Below, is every Premier League forward who is set to be out of contract in the summer - including those with the option to extend.

Alexandre Lacazette - The Frenchman reportedly rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal last month.

Divock Origi - There has been conflicting reports about the length of the Belgian's contract at Anfield. The striker is reported to be under contract with Liverpool until the summer though his deal will be automatically extended to June 2023 if he reaches a certain number of Premier League starts this season.

Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal's hopes of keeping hold of the striker suffered a blow last month as the striker turned down the club's latest contract offer.

Jordan Ayew - The 30-year-old joined Crystal Palace on a three-year deal in the summer of 2019.